YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in solving an 11-year-old cold case involving the unidentified body of a white man found on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off of Interstate 17 and Highway 179.

On Aug. 30, 2011, the man died naturally from heart complications, a Yavapai Silent Witness news release reported June 20. The 6-foot, 252-pound man was bald with a brown goatee and had a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen.

“He had no wallet or identification on his person,” the release stated. “Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie-dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black-and-red backpack, and a hat.”

A business card for a cab company found on the man’s person showed that he was last known to have been picked up at the Flagstaff Amtrak Station at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2011. Beaver Creek is located 43 miles east of Prescott.

“The victim was driven to the Beaver Creek area by the cab company,” the release added. “He then provided statements to the cab driver that belied the fact that he was familiar with the Flagstaff and Verde Valley areas.”

Anyone who has information about this case should call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.