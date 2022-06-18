Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Miller
William “Bill” Miller passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona, on April 11, 2022. Bill was born July 16, 1941, in McGregor, Iowa.
Bill served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany and Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
In 1985, Bill and April moved to Prescott, Arizona, where he was employed by Embry Riddle Aeronautical University until his retirement in 2004.
Bill had many interests — flying, photography, woodworking and rock hounding.
Bill was preceded in death by April Miller, and his brother Larry Miller. He is survived by, as Bill would say, his “gal” Linda Cooley, daughter Jody Bown (Mike), sons Eric (Lanette) and Scott (Stephanie) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held in McGregor, Iowa.
Information provided by friends.
