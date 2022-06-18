Obituary: Teresa ‘Aunt Terry’ Flores
Teresa “Aunt Terry” Flores lived a long, joyous life of 99 years before passing away on June 11, 2022, in Phoenix.
Born April 15, 1923, Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Ysmael and Maria, and four siblings. Her resilient legacy is maintained through her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
After graduating in 1944, Teresa went on to further her studies through Lamson’s Business College and was individually chosen to work for Arizona Industrial Commission. After 10 years, she was promoted to Executive Legal Secretary and retired in 1981 after over 40 years of hard work and dedication. She went on to live a quiet and loving retirement in her hometown of Prescott, Arizona.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, with a 10:30 a.m. Rosary, and 11:00 a.m. Funeral at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott.
Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott.
Condolences may be expressed on www.ruffnerwakelin.com.
Teresa’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their kind care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Saint Vincent De Paul or Saint Mary’s Food Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by the funeral home.
