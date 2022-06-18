Obituary: Samuel R. Stafford

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Three Republican candidates for Congressional District 2 debate at forum in Prescott Arizona jobless rate remained unchanged in May State lawmakers slam Department of Health Services for failure to protect nursing home patients Quad Cities ‘super’ dads embrace joy of nurturing their own children and students in their districts 5 planets to be visible with naked eye June 24 Prescott Fire Department to host community input meetings Judge: Hobbs did nothing wrong Prescott National Forest offices closed Monday to observe Juneteenth holiday Need2Know: Dunkin’ on Willow Creek Road plans to open soon; Prescott Trading Post and Bead Museum conducts grand opening; Merchandise Mart Antique Mall, longtime downtown Prescott fixture, to close New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center offers wheelchair tennis program in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Samuel R. Stafford

Originally Published: June 18, 2022 9:46 p.m.

Samuel R. Stafford formally of Chino Valley, Arizona, died on June 10, 2022. Sam was born March 30, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Mary (Dill) Stafford.

Sam entered the U.S. Navy in 1959, where he served as Aircraft Mechanic until 1962. This sparked his passion for being a mechanic. Sam was an entrepreneur and owned several auto repair businesses over the years. From there Sam went on to repair tour and school busses until he retired. Sam enjoyed traveling in his RV across the country, seeing the sights.

He is survived by his son Samuel R. Stafford Jr. of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; daughter Christine Barron of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania; son Charles Stafford of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Vicky Ferguson of Prescott, Arizona; sister Sandy Thomas of Clayton, Delaware; sister Sally Barlow of Asheboro, North Carolina; grandchildren Rebecca Jacobs, Emily Stafford, Joshua Stafford, Nicole Barron, Melissa Barron, Joseph Stafford, Stephanie Stafford, Jason Stafford, and Madeline Ferguson; and great-grandchildren Madison Deluzio, Amara Jacobs, Carmen Stafford, Kadance Stafford, Trevor Warner, Rose Warner and Harper Whiterock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers,

his wife Mary (O’Neill) Stafford, and son William Stafford.

Graveside services will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Prescott on July 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries