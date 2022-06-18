Obituary: Samuel R. Stafford

Samuel R. Stafford formally of Chino Valley, Arizona, died on June 10, 2022. Sam was born March 30, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Mary (Dill) Stafford.

Sam entered the U.S. Navy in 1959, where he served as Aircraft Mechanic until 1962. This sparked his passion for being a mechanic. Sam was an entrepreneur and owned several auto repair businesses over the years. From there Sam went on to repair tour and school busses until he retired. Sam enjoyed traveling in his RV across the country, seeing the sights.

He is survived by his son Samuel R. Stafford Jr. of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; daughter Christine Barron of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania; son Charles Stafford of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Vicky Ferguson of Prescott, Arizona; sister Sandy Thomas of Clayton, Delaware; sister Sally Barlow of Asheboro, North Carolina; grandchildren Rebecca Jacobs, Emily Stafford, Joshua Stafford, Nicole Barron, Melissa Barron, Joseph Stafford, Stephanie Stafford, Jason Stafford, and Madeline Ferguson; and great-grandchildren Madison Deluzio, Amara Jacobs, Carmen Stafford, Kadance Stafford, Trevor Warner, Rose Warner and Harper Whiterock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers,

his wife Mary (O’Neill) Stafford, and son William Stafford.

Graveside services will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Prescott on July 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

