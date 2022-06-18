Obituary: George Elbert Garrett

George passed away in an automobile accident on Interstate 17 while returning to Prescott, Arizona from Phoenix.

A Vietnam Marine Veteran, he is survived by two sons: Joshua in Baycliff, Texas, and Gordon in Phoenix, Arizona; survived also by his significant other, Kathy Hendrickson in Prescott.

A memorial service with full military honors is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1 p.m., at the Ken Lindley Ramada, 702 E. Gurley St., Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please donate in George’s name to Nation’s Finest, www.nationsfinest.org.