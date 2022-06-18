Adoption Spotlight: Elijah

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Three Republican candidates for Congressional District 2 debate at forum in Prescott Arizona jobless rate remained unchanged in May State lawmakers slam Department of Health Services for failure to protect nursing home patients Quad Cities ‘super’ dads embrace joy of nurturing their own children and students in their districts 5 planets to be visible with naked eye June 24 Prescott Fire Department to host community input meetings Judge: Hobbs did nothing wrong Prescott National Forest offices closed Monday to observe Juneteenth holiday Need2Know: Dunkin’ on Willow Creek Road plans to open soon; Prescott Trading Post and Bead Museum conducts grand opening; Merchandise Mart Antique Mall, longtime downtown Prescott fixture, to close New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center offers wheelchair tennis program in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Elijah

Elijah. (Courtesy)

Elijah. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 18, 2022 9:38 p.m.

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes video games and to make people laugh. He enjoys school and loves astrology and gazing at the stars. He always welcomes a good challenge, which is why math and science are some of his favorite subjects. Elijah loves his Native American heritage and being connected to it. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries