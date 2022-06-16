OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street Summer rainy season sets up across Four Corners region Internet, cellphone outage cuts knocks rural Arizona offline Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona Yavapai County: 331 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in week since June 8 Court to hear whether Arizona schools have been shorted funding Arizona GOP’s school voucher plan moves ahead CVHS principal selected as state Distinguished Administrator of the Year HUSD Governing Board approves modest increases in breakfast, lunch prices BOS approves high-tech emergency alert system for quicker law-enforcement response to school threats

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Summer rainy season sets up across Four Corners region

This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District shows crews working a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP)

This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District shows crews working a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP)

FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 16, 2022 1:05 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Some Arizona residents were battered by flooding last year when the summer rainy season known simply as the monsoon unleashed on mountains that have been scorched by flames — a concern again this year for residents in the throes of a particularly ferocious wildfire season.

With the seasonal weather pattern starting Wednesday, many are concerned with flooding as wildfires reduce more of the ponderosa pine forests surrounding Flagstaff in northern Arizona to ash.

The monsoon can be a mixed bag — cooling sweltering cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix but bringing the risk of flooding to mountain towns and low-lying deserts alike. It carries a promise of rain but doesn't always deliver. And even when it does, the moisture isn't shared equally across the Four Corners region and beyond.

The monsoon largely left the region parched in 2019 and 2020 but had a remarkable reversal last year when some cities logged the wettest summers on record.

The outlook this year calls for equal chances of below, above and normal precipitation, although that could change when a new seasonal outlook is released Thursday, climatologists said.

Already, conditions are setting up for moisture to move into northern Arizona and other spots later this week that can aid firefighters but also bring dry lightning that could spark more blazes.

“A lot of beneficial ingredients come with this,” said Brian Klimowski, who heads the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. “That's relative humidity that will tend to suppress the fire behavior and, of course, hopefully some rain. But not too much rain. We all know the threat and the risk of post-burn flooding."

Temperatures will warm a bit Thursday and winds will come up in northern Arizona, potentially creating more active behavior on two wildfires burning on the outskirts of the city before moisture rolls in, he said.

Fire crews have corralled about one-third of the larger fire, which has charred more than 35 square miles (92 square kilometers) since it started Sunday. Another wildfire in a more remote area has burned nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) with no containment yet.

Evacuation orders were downgraded Wednesday. While the fires have calmed somewhat and largely are moving away from homes, Coconino County officials urged residents who don't have flood insurance to buy it now. Officials are testing sirens this week in one area prone to flooding, and stocking up on sand bags and concrete barriers to lessen any potential damage, but they won't know the extent of the risk on the latest wildfires until the area can be surveyed.

“It's not realistic that we can stop flooding,” the county's public works director, Christopher Tressler, told residents Tuesday night.

The U.S. monsoon is characterized by a shift in wind patterns that pull moisture in from the tropical coast of Mexico. It sets up differently in other parts of the world, including India, northern Australia and Africa where people celebrate the first rain of the season, said Joel Lisonbee, a climatologist and drought information coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Arizona, about half the rain that falls during the year comes during the monsoon, said state climatologist Erinanne Saffell. Still, the U.S. Southwest is trending toward hotter, drier weather because of climate change.

Those conditions, along with fierce winds, led to a busy wildfire season across the U.S. West this spring. In all, federal officials say more than three dozen large fires have burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers). Over 6,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

New Mexico has the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., a blaze that has scorched more than 523 square miles (1,354 square kilometers) and another marching through another corner of the state.

The weather service warned of potentially critical fire danger this week in Colorado's South Park region and eastern plains. Some local governments on Wednesday banned outdoor fires.

In southwest Alaska, a 220-square mile (570 square-kilometer) wildfire has been moving through dry grass and brush in the largely treeless tundra away from an Alaska Native village. A front expected to move in Thursday will bring southeast winds that will reduce the threat to St. Mary's.

Temperatures were hot in California's interior Wednesday, but incoming low pressure was expected to cool things down and bring a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms in the north by the weekend. Forecasters noted a chance of localized fire weather in the eastern Sierra Nevada because of dryness and gusts from the approaching system.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries