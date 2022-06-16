Obituary: Harry Emmerson II
Originally Published: June 16, 2022 10:10 p.m.
Harry Emmerson II, 70, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, lover of music, road trips, history, lighthouses, history, racing and sports died June 1, 2022. Harry was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Marilyn Emmerson.
Harry was raised in Connecticut, and later resided in Seattle and Florida, before moving to Arizona.
Harry is survived by daughters April Foshee (North Carolina) Kirsten Christensen (Washington) and sister Karen Emmerson (Florida), and a few good friends.
Information provided by the family.
