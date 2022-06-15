Obituary: Daniel Brice Allan German
Daniel Brice Allan German, born Sept. 11, 1992, passed away on May, 29, 2022.
Daniel graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and listening to loud music. He loved his friends, family, and his girlfriend Alyssa.
Daniel is survived by his mother Michelle Rutherford, father Chris Little, stepmother Lynn Little, his little sister Mikayla, and grandmothers Sandy Duvall and Jean Little. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Dennis German, Pete Little, and Bill Duvall.
I was there when you came into this world and I was there when you left it. “Love you, ma” will forever echo in my heart. Rest in peace, my sweet boy. Services to be held at 11 a.m. July 1, at Sacred Heart Church. Food and Celebration of Life to follow at Fain Park.
Information provided by the family.
