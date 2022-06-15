OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Food Bank serves community, nearly back to normal in wake of COVID ‘Wounded healers’: Advocates spotlight hidden struggles of young caregivers ‘Helpless but not hopeless’: Arizona officials join surgeon general to address burnout in health workers Largest of 2 wildfires in northern Arizona now 31% contained Nonprofit Corner in Brief: Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market is June 18-19 Creation seminar set for June 25 Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze Yavapai County awarded $10K grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support Arizona Drug Summit Jurors’ names can be kept private, Arizona Supreme Court rules Prescott City Council approves $281.2M FY 2023 tentative budget

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Largest of 2 wildfires in northern Arizona now 31% contained

This photo provided by Nate Nise from Lowell Observatory shows smoke from the Pipeline Fire over the mountains above Flagstaff, on Monday, June 13, 2023. A wildfire burning on the outskirts of the city has forced the evacuation of several hundred homes. (Nate Nise/Lowell Observatory via AP)

This photo provided by Nate Nise from Lowell Observatory shows smoke from the Pipeline Fire over the mountains above Flagstaff, on Monday, June 13, 2023. A wildfire burning on the outskirts of the city has forced the evacuation of several hundred homes. (Nate Nise/Lowell Observatory via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2022 1:25 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — A wildfire that has charred more than 35 ½ square miles (92 square kilometers) in northern Arizona was declared 31% contained Wednesday, according to authorities.

Calmer winds and cooler temperatures have helped firefighters attack the largest blaze by air since it broke out Sunday some six miles north of Flagstaff.

Another wildfire in a more remote area on the outskirts of the city has burned nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) with no containment yet.

Still, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders Wednesday morning for neighborhoods and businesses in the Timberline community.

The forecast for later this week called for a chance of showers, which could dampen the blaze but might bring the chance of new fires from lightning strikes.

In New Mexico, the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S. continues to march through dry mountainside having charred more than 523 square miles while a second fire burning in a more remote corner of the state has been growing due to hot and dry conditions.

In all, federal officials say more than three dozen large fires have burned more than 1.2 million acres in just a few states. Over 6,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries