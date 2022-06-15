Largest of 2 wildfires in northern Arizona now 31% contained
FLAGSTAFF — A wildfire that has charred more than 35 ½ square miles (92 square kilometers) in northern Arizona was declared 31% contained Wednesday, according to authorities.
Calmer winds and cooler temperatures have helped firefighters attack the largest blaze by air since it broke out Sunday some six miles north of Flagstaff.
Another wildfire in a more remote area on the outskirts of the city has burned nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) with no containment yet.
Still, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders Wednesday morning for neighborhoods and businesses in the Timberline community.
The forecast for later this week called for a chance of showers, which could dampen the blaze but might bring the chance of new fires from lightning strikes.
In New Mexico, the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S. continues to march through dry mountainside having charred more than 523 square miles while a second fire burning in a more remote corner of the state has been growing due to hot and dry conditions.
In all, federal officials say more than three dozen large fires have burned more than 1.2 million acres in just a few states. Over 6,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.
