Creation seminar set for June 25

Originally Published: June 15, 2022 10 a.m.

The Prescott Creation Society is presenting a three-hour creation science seminar on Saturday, June 25.

From 9 a.m. to noon, seminar will be at Grace North Church, 5145 E. Ramada Drive (just off of Highway 69 in Diamond Valley).

The speaker will be David Larson of Phoenix. He is an expert on the global flood and on Noah’s ark. He’ll be talking about this and about where dinosaurs fit into the Bible in two talks.

There will also be a spotlight on a local ministry, Bible and science quiz, the world’s best Scottish shortbread and lots of creation science resources for all ages will be for sale, and every student gets a free shortbread, book and DVD for attending.

The seminar is free, but we’ll take a free-will offering for the speaker, and the shortbread and resource sales are cash or check only.

For more information or to get on the email notification list, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

