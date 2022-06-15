Church News: June 16, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 15, 2022:

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat BeHaalotecha,” June 18, discusses family, judicial mishaps, desert food, priestly tasks. “Kabbalat Shabbat” Zoom Friday service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites all to worship; www.slecp.org for information/schedules/events. Work together at St. Luke’s to form a “Creation Care” team! June 27at 5:30 p.m. Blood Drive Thursday, June 23, call 877-258-4825 now to donate! Volunteers needed for Sunday school/nursery. Worship at home? Online giving, secure at onrealm.org.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New to our community? Looking for the old traditional 1928 Episcopal prayer book service? You’ve found it here! Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and grow with us. Come back to the familiar and see what you’ve been missing!

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and refreshments. And an adult bible study that begins at 11. Adult bible study Tuesdays at 10; women’s bible study Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Join us. Happy Father’s Day.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in our building and online. A special Father’s Day service by the Granite Peak men’s group, the Raven Boyz. Come hear stories that reflect on our fathers and fathering. Music by Maria and Henry Flurry. prescottuu.org.

Alliance Bible Church ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message: “Under His Wings” (Ruth 3). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Prescott United Methodist Church, Arizona’s first Protestant church. In-person worship and live streaming Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Online “Prayer Time” weekdays, 2 p.m.; and “Bilingual Spanish Devotionals” (Tues/Thurs) at 6 p.m. on Facebook (prescottumc/videos). 505 W. Gurley St., just west of downtown Prescott. 928-778-1950.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. May the church continue to grow and spread to all. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look” study. 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Revealing Jesus in the Old Testament.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, “Where Love Abides” Women’s Fellowship and Study (John 15:1-17).

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Come and celebrate your Dad! Father’s Day Sunday morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. and is at 2820 N. Pleasant View. Pastor Terrell Eldreth will share: “The Job 31 Man.” Kid City is open for Preschool Worship & Kidz4Christ. Online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. Join us at 10 a.m. Sunday for the 2nd Sunday after Pentecost and Father’s Day. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “It’s All About God.” Worship in church or livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School: Children, 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship 9 and 11 a.m. with live-steaming at 9. Masking optional. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch June 24 at 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, June 17, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.



Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Celebrate Father’s Day.” Join PUUF member Dale Hudson on June 19 for a fresh look at Father’s Day. Share stories about your father and other fathers you know. We will meet in person at 945 Rancho Vista Drive. Masks mandatory.

Prescott Community Church, www.pccaz.org, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Live streaming available. Come worship our Lord with us this week: Sundays, 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. A Celebration to Dads. There will be good music, videos, a devotional and a time for sharing. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for our worship service; Sunday School classes meet at 9. Donuts and coffee available before service. Thrive Monthly Ladies’ Ministry meets Saturday, June 18, at 9:45 a.m. Find us at 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott, or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m., and every other Tuesday at 6. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School! – Join us at 630 Park Ave. – Sign your child up today for a week of Bible stories, fun and games! June 27 through July 1 – 9 a.m. to noon, toddlers to grade six – aztrinityministries@gmail.com or 928-445-4536.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM is meeting every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Affiliated with Christian International and Andrew Womack Ministries. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710. Come expecting to receive.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church - We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.