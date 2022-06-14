Prescott Valley's ‘Red, White & Boom!’ fireworks display scheduled for July 4

The Town of Prescott Valley’s annual “Red, White & Boom!” fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane.

Attendees may start arriving at the park at 3 p.m. on the 4th for activities and games, including an inflatable playground, which is free for all children.

Live music from The Mood Swing Band and Famous in Denmark will be playing at 3:30 and 6 p.m., respectively.

Food trucks will also be available, as will a beer garden, beginning at 3 p.m. and running through the end of the fireworks display.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers, but do not bring pets or glass containers.

Prescott Valley is not charging admission or parking fees for this event. For more information, call Prescott Valley’s Community Services Department at 928-759-3090.

—Prescott Valley Tribune