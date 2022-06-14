Obituary: Suzanne Lynn Griffiths

Suzanne Lynn Griffiths, 69 years, of Prescott, Arizona, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 1953, and passed away in Prescott, Arizona on June 8, 2022.

Suzanne worked for many years for the Hozhoni Foundation as a caregiver.

She is survived by her spouse Rocky Smith, her children Kimberly Williams (Scott), Nicole Smith (Rocky), Renee Viergever (Dalton), her grandchildren Brandon and Kyle Sherrill, Maycee Nicewaner, Nick and Taylor Williams, Aleya and Hunter Viergever and her brother Frederick Griffiths. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred R. and Georgeanna I. Griffiths and her son Michael D. Griffiths.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.