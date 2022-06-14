Obituary: Suzanne Lynn Griffiths
Suzanne Lynn Griffiths, 69 years, of Prescott, Arizona, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 1953, and passed away in Prescott, Arizona on June 8, 2022.
Suzanne worked for many years for the Hozhoni Foundation as a caregiver.
She is survived by her spouse Rocky Smith, her children Kimberly Williams (Scott), Nicole Smith (Rocky), Renee Viergever (Dalton), her grandchildren Brandon and Kyle Sherrill, Maycee Nicewaner, Nick and Taylor Williams, Aleya and Hunter Viergever and her brother Frederick Griffiths. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred R. and Georgeanna I. Griffiths and her son Michael D. Griffiths.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch store in Prescott Valley to open; Prescott Valley Public Library’s new Tween Space to open;Plaza Courtyard wedding, event venue opens in downtown Prescott
- APS says power restored by 6:15 p.m. for Long Look to Horizon and Pine View to Loos in Prescott Valley
- Dignity Health-YRMC celebrates groundbreaking of family, specialty medical clinic on Lee Boulevard near Gateway Mall
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott man arrested for firing shotgun into wife’s unoccupied vehicle on West Gurley Street
- Greed is not part of construction industry, Prescott-area sources say
- Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: