Obituary: Frances M. Pettigrew

Frances M. Pettigrew passed away in Prescott, Arizona June 7, 2022, and was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Sal and Marie Cafiero.

She was preceded to Glory by sister Theresa Cafiero, husband Ross and son Richard Green. She is survived and loved by brother Sal Cafiero (Jacqui), niece Lisa Ulrich (Joe), nephew Phil Gaiser (Sandi), David Gaiser (Jenny), niece Angela Smith, nephew Israel Smith (Tiffany)., great-nephews and great-nieces; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins Russo family, the Cafiero family, Dragonetti family, and Scarpatti family.

Service will be at St. Catherine LaBoure in Chino Valley at 11 a.m., June 17, 2022, Rosary to precede mass at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chino Valley Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

