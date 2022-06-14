Obituary: Frances M. Pettigrew

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze Yavapai County awarded $10K grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support Arizona Drug Summit Jurors’ names can be kept private, Arizona Supreme Court rules Prescott City Council approves $281.2M FY 2023 tentative budget MatForce program highlights scandal of Chandler pharmaceutical company’s fentanyl-related practices Rental prices outpacing cost of buying homes in Quad Cities Prescott Valley VFW Post to play host to PVPD’s Coffee with a Cop on Thursday ‘Border security is national security’: Pence visits Arizona to discuss immigration Arizona’s senators part of group behind ‘commonsense’ gun-reform bill Yavapai College PAC’s ‘Concerts on the Green’ underway at Civic Center amphitheater in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Frances M. Pettigrew

Originally Published: June 14, 2022 9:36 p.m.

Frances M. Pettigrew passed away in Prescott, Arizona June 7, 2022, and was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Sal and Marie Cafiero.

She was preceded to Glory by sister Theresa Cafiero, husband Ross and son Richard Green. She is survived and loved by brother Sal Cafiero (Jacqui), niece Lisa Ulrich (Joe), nephew Phil Gaiser (Sandi), David Gaiser (Jenny), niece Angela Smith, nephew Israel Smith (Tiffany)., great-nephews and great-nieces; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins Russo family, the Cafiero family, Dragonetti family, and Scarpatti family.

Service will be at St. Catherine LaBoure in Chino Valley at 11 a.m., June 17, 2022, Rosary to precede mass at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chino Valley Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries