Obituary: Charles F. Owens Sr.
Charles F. Owens Sr. was born Sept. 5, 1933.
He was a patriot who loved this Country and served in the U.S. Navy for over 22 years. He then served the Lord as the Pastor of Mayer Baptist Church for over 10 years. On 8 June 2022, he was called home to be with God.
He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great-Grandfather and preacher to many. He will be missed by all who knew him, most of all by his loving wife of over 59 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, at Bethel Baptist Church, located at 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch store in Prescott Valley to open; Prescott Valley Public Library’s new Tween Space to open;Plaza Courtyard wedding, event venue opens in downtown Prescott
- APS says power restored by 6:15 p.m. for Long Look to Horizon and Pine View to Loos in Prescott Valley
- Dignity Health-YRMC celebrates groundbreaking of family, specialty medical clinic on Lee Boulevard near Gateway Mall
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott man arrested for firing shotgun into wife’s unoccupied vehicle on West Gurley Street
- Greed is not part of construction industry, Prescott-area sources say
- Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: