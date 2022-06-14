Obituary: Charles F. Owens Sr.

Charles F. Owens Sr. was born Sept. 5, 1933.

He was a patriot who loved this Country and served in the U.S. Navy for over 22 years. He then served the Lord as the Pastor of Mayer Baptist Church for over 10 years. On 8 June 2022, he was called home to be with God.

He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great-Grandfather and preacher to many. He will be missed by all who knew him, most of all by his loving wife of over 59 years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, at Bethel Baptist Church, located at 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

Information provided by the family.