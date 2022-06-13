OFFERS
Tuesday, June 14
Weather
For Your Safety: More counter-intelligence for travelers

One tip everyone should heed, for your safety, is to not use WiFi at the airport. It just is not secure enough. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: June 13, 2022 11 p.m.

Last week I suggested a number of tips that you, the traveler, can use to help promote a safe voyage for you and your family whether you are traveling for business or pleasure.

Sadly, the world scene is rapidly changing and has become more dangerous than it has been in past years. Following are more hints that can help you have a pleasant trip without becoming a victim of worldwide criminal activities:

• Be careful not to disclose your destination to random individuals at the airport or at least disguise where you are heading. Example, if you are heading for Munich, say that you are headed for Germany.

You are being truthful but non specific, important if being asked by a police official.

• Avoid traveling with sensitive materials or electronics placed in your checked-in luggage. Your luggage may well be gone through in many countries. Remember, suitcase locks are next to useless.

• Don’t use WiFi service at the airport as this is frequently monitored by unsavory organizations, possibly including foreign intelligence services. I suggest avoiding WiFi use on board the aircraft as well. Other passengers may be able to tap into your conversations as airborne firewalls are not great. This is especially important for business travelers who are talking to the home office. If you must use the internet look into setting up alternate email addresses etc. Check with your provider.

• Do not use free public computers where ever you are. These are easily monitored by any number of individuals including foreign secret police. If you absolutely must communicate via email or telephone from a foreign business lounge preset codes with your office or family that can get your message across without sounding suspicious in case you have an eavesdropper.

• If you are sending home a valuable piece of merchandise you might consider saying, “Bobby is flying home tomorrow, pick him up at the airport on Tuesday.” Sound boring! Do not consider your cell phone to be secure. Very few things are secure these days.

In the next few articles I am going to take you on an international trip, be it for business or pleasure. I will take you step-by-step through the important safety points to consider from start to finish. Airports, airliners, taxis, hotels, and more.

So grab your luggage and tickets and come along. You may be very glad you did!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

