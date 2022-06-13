OFFERS
Tuesday, June 14
YCSO offering $10K reward for info on Sposito homicide, a 35-year-old cold case in Prescott

Cathy Sposito. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Cathy Sposito. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 13, 2022 9:20 p.m.

Thirty-five years after Cathy Sposito was found murdered in a popular hiking area near Prescott, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is still asking for the public’s help in finding her killer and bringing closure to her family.

“If anyone provides information that leads to an arrest in this case, they could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward,” a YCSO news release stated.

On June 13, 1987, Sposito was murdered while hiking on the Thumb Butte Trail west of Prescott.

At about 7 a.m. that morning, Sposito rode her mountain bike to the trailhead and began hiking up the path. A short time later, Sposito’s body was found. Other hikers in the area reported hearing Sposito’s cries for help, but no one could reach her in time, the release added.

“We will never stop seeking justice for the victims of violent crime,” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes stated in the release. “New technology and new information make these cases more solvable than ever.”

To earn a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1 800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous and you never have to give your name.

