Pets of the Week: Cracker Group (Catty Shack)

Four darlings (3 males, 1 female) were found in a box around April 9. They are now running around in a foster home and love climbing the cat tower to enjoy the view outside. Playful and energetic until their eyes cannot stay open any longer. So easy to love these babies! They will be ready for their new homes at the end of June after their spay and neuter. Contact Foster Mom Bonnie if you are interested at 928-582-1239. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.