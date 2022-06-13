Pet of the Week: Sasha (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Originally Published: June 13, 2022 5:38 p.m.
Sasha is a female, long-haired brown tabby. She is approximately 10 years old. She has beautiful eyes and is very loving, gentle and sweet. Her owner died and she is now ready for a new forever home. She is shy at first and will do well in a quiet home.
To meet Sasha, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
Most Read
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- APS says power restored by 6:15 p.m. for Long Look to Horizon and Pine View to Loos in Prescott Valley
- Dignity Health-YRMC celebrates groundbreaking of family, specialty medical clinic on Lee Boulevard near Gateway Mall
- Prescott man arrested for firing shotgun into wife’s unoccupied vehicle on West Gurley Street
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch store in Prescott Valley to open; Prescott Valley Public Library’s new Tween Space to open;Plaza Courtyard wedding, event venue opens in downtown Prescott
- Chains dragging from vehicles cause small wildfires over the weekend, YCSO reports
- Summer Concert Series fully back on Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: