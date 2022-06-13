Pet of the Week: Sasha (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sasha is a female, long-haired brown tabby. She is approximately 10 years old. She has beautiful eyes and is very loving, gentle and sweet. Her owner died and she is now ready for a new forever home. She is shy at first and will do well in a quiet home.

To meet Sasha, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.