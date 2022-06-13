Pet of the Week: Randall (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Randall. My very best friend, Raegan, and I came to the shelter as strays, but were not claimed. I do not understand why no one came for us because we are both very sweet and loving. I am a little timid when first meeting new people, but once you have earned my trust, I will flop right over for belly rubs. I am a gentle giant.

I may need some work on house training. Raegan and I both love to be outside and enjoy a nice dip in the pool, too. The shelter staff does not know how either of us feel about cats. Ideally, we would like to be adopted together, as we both seem a little lost when separated from the other. If you would like to meet me, or both of us, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.