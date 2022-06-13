Pet of the Week: Kona (Yavapai Humane Society)
Kona is a 4-year-old Mastiff weighing in at 94 pounds of love! She’s a really good girl, super sweet and loves to give kisses. She pulls a little on the leash but she’s learning. While out walking, don’t be surprised if she decides to stop, roll over on her back and want lots of belly rubs! She needs to be with an active adopter who will give her the mental and physical stimulation she needs and help with her confidence.
She’s a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, you’ll be besties!
For more information on Kona or to view all the animals available, visit yavapaihumane.org or call 928-445-2666.
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
