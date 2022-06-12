OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows Pricing downturn ahead? Not locally, yet Prescott City Council to tie up loose ends on city’s FY 2023 budget this week PHS ‘Head Badger’ still exuberant after first year in role Photos: WOOFstock Day in Prescott Valley Roadwork Ahead: Water main installation continues along Rocky Dells Drive Greed is not part of construction industry, Prescott-area sources say Prescott Valley Town Council approves town-wide municipal energy audit Truckers association leader slams proposed I-10 restrictions Town of Prescott Valley, county sign agreement to upgrade Prescott East Highway

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows

Darren King watches as smoke from a wildfire rises above the trees Sunday, June 12, 2022, on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, authorities said. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Darren King watches as smoke from a wildfire rises above the trees Sunday, June 12, 2022, on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz. Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, authorities said. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Originally Published: June 12, 2022 6:10 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, June 12, authorities said.

Coconino National Forest officials said the wildfire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. The fire has produced a noticeable plume of smoke.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the Arizona Snowbowl and people living in the area of the west Schultz Pass Road area must evacuate. People living in Doney Park and the area near Mt. Elden should be prepared.

Euelda King and her family evacuated their home for the second time this year because of wildfires. She hadn’t settled back in from a springtime blaze before leaving again Sunday, this time able to grab photographs and clothing she didn’t get earlier.

“Here we go again,” she said.

The family of 11 is planning to stay at the Navajo Nation casino, which is offering assistance to tribal members who have evacuated.

The family was waiting in a parking lot ahead of road closure signs, watching smoke billow through the air and aircraft flying overhead.

“The winds are high, and I think they’re going to have a little bit of a battle with it,” she said.

Wind gusts were sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park and authorities said recreationists were being told to leave immediately, especially those in the Schultz Pass area.

American Red Cross Arizona has opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School for residents who have evacuated.

“With this thing going as fast as it is, it could get much closer, of course hoping it doesn’t,” King said.

Authorities said one hotshot firefighting crew was headed to the wildfire along with a bulldozer, one water tender, three patrol units and six engines.

They said four air tankers and one helicopter also has been ordered along with an Incident Management Team that is scheduled to being arriving over the next few days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Route 89. The department said in a Twitter post that there is no estimated time to reopen the road.

The cause of the wildfire wasn’t immediately known.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries