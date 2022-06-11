OFFERS
Saturday, June 11
Obituary: Wava Margaret Stoll

Wava Margaret Stoll. (Courtesy)

Wava Margaret Stoll. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 11, 2022 8:43 p.m.

Wava Margaret Stoll passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on May 28, 2022. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, on January 23, 1932, to Frank and Margaret Jensen.

Wava was raised in New Jersey and graduated high school there. She and Ken were married in Franklin, New Jersey in 1949 and moved to Prescott in 1951 and together had three children. Wava was a stay-at-home mother until 1966. She then went to work in 1966 at Taylor Hicks Elementary School where she loved her job as secretary to the principal for 23 years, retiring in 1989. After retiring she and Ken enjoyed traveling to all but two states and traveled abroad to Italy, Germany and Sweden

Wava enjoyed making latch-hook rugs and applique Christmas tree skirts. She enjoyed cross stitching, teaching water aerobics, putting together photo albums, puzzles, reading and was always ready to play any kind of card game available.

Her greatest joy in life was making happy memories with her children and grandchildren.

Wava was a very selfless person and spent 24 years volunteering for the YRMC. She was a life member of DAV Chapter 16 of Prescott and lifetime member to AZ PTA. She was a member of the Unity Church of Prescott and had a strong testimony of God and His love for us.

Wava lived her life to the fullest and had the ability to make long lasting friendships and was loved by many, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be missed and loved always by those that knew her.

Wava is survived by her daughters Betty Ann (Rick) Bulechek Moslet and Diane Marie (David) Radcliffe, a son Kenneth (Karen) Stoll Jr., a brother Frank (Andrea) Jensen Jr., grandchildren Rebecca, Brad, Katy, Chris, Bryan, Brandon, Michael, and Khristina, and 19 great-grandchildren. Her husband of 49 years, Kenneth Stoll Sr, precedes her in death.

A celebration of Wava’s life will be held Saturday, June 18, at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St,, Prescott, AZ at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers Wava requested for donations to be made to: Willow Wind Assisted Living where she lived for four years. Donations can be mailed to: Willow Wind, 3191 Aster Dr, Prescott, AZ 86305-3894.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Wava’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

