Obituary: Leslie Lee Havens (Stiverson)

Leslie Lee Havens (Stiverson). (Courtesy)

Leslie Lee Havens (Stiverson). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 11, 2022 8:34 p.m.

Leslie Lee Havens (Stiverson), 61, of Chino Valley, Arizona departed this life Wednesday May 18, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Leslie was born June 21st to Lester and Agnes in Evergreen Park, Illinois.

Leslie moved to Arizona when she was 2 months old. Graduating from Mayer High School in 1978, she loved playing sports; she won different Championships for Basketball and Baseball. Her love of sports stayed with her forever. In 1980 she met James Havens at the Lower Bar in Mayer, Arizona. She and James went on to have their only child, Jamie Ashlyn.

Leslie had many great accomplishments in her life, going to college, getting different degrees. She worked at Antelope Lanes Bowling Alley as the Bar Manager for many years. Jamie worked along her side at the VA Canteen until Leslie retired in 2019.

Leslie spent her time cooking, she was the best cook, taking care of her four beautiful grandchildren and spending as much time with her loving family and friends. She touched a lot of lives. She loved fishing, cooking, owls, sports, sports trivia and so much more.

Leslie is preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by her husband James, daughter Jamie, son-in-law Mike, sister Linda, brother Gail, and her four grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Heritage Memory Mortuary Chapel at 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Arizona. There will be a Graveside Service to follow at noon at the Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona 86327. There will be a Celebration of Life following the graveside service at Antelope Lanes Bowling Alley, 6301 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Please bring a dish, if possible one of Leslie’s recipes. There will be Sports Trivia in Leslie’s memory.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Leslie’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

