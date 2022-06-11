OFFERS
Obituary: Jack Earl Moss

Originally Published: June 11, 2022 8:22 p.m.

Jack Earl Moss, 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, at the Good Samaritan Society - Marley House.

A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m., on Thursday, June 16, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home at 8480 E. Valley Road in Prescott Valley with Adam Bissell, Chaplain, at the Good Samaritan Society, officiating.

Jack was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Earl and Florence on June 28, 1936. He graduated from Baraboo (Wisconsin) High School in 1955. He married Anna May Badell on June 25, 1961, in North Judson, Indiana.

He was quite an entrepreneur - owning and managing a mobile home park, Jack’s Super Dollar grocery store, and two duplexes for rent - all in North Judson. Later he became an auditor for the State of Indiana Department of Revenue where he retired.

Jack cared about his community: he was treasurer and a trustee at the North Judson United Methodist Church; President of the North Judson Mint Festival; served as a Shriner, a member of the Scottish Rite and was a Master Mason in the North Judson Masonic Lodge #438; President of the Vista Montana HOA in Desert Hot Springs, California; member of the Desert Hot Springs Elks Lodge # 2639; and a member of the Prescott Elks Lodge #330.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anna May, brother Neil and his parents.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Lori Hunt (Dene); son, Earl Moss (Misty); grandchildren who lovingly called him “POP”, Zachary Moss (Donna), Angela Moss-Burns, and Brooke Moss; and his great-grandchildren Mackenzie Marie and Benjamin Jack (Zachary and Donna).

Memorials may be sent to the Good Samaritan Society - Marley House at 1063 Ruth St., Prescott, AZ, 86301

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the loving and kind staff at the Good Samaritan Society and Marley House.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

