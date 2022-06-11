Obituary: Florian Kent Fleming

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Pricing downturn ahead? Not locally, yet Prescott City Council to tie up loose ends on city’s FY 2023 budget this week PHS ‘Head Badger’ still exuberant after first year in role Photos: WOOFstock Day in Prescott Valley Roadwork Ahead: Water main installation continues along Rocky Dells Drive Greed is not part of construction industry, Prescott-area sources say Prescott Valley Town Council approves town-wide municipal energy audit Truckers association leader slams proposed I-10 restrictions Town of Prescott Valley, county sign agreement to upgrade Prescott East Highway Prescott resident wins truck from Sportsman’s Warehouse

Subscribe Now
Saturday, June 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Florian Kent Fleming

Florian Kent Fleming. (Courtesy)

Florian Kent Fleming. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 11, 2022 8:49 p.m.

Florian Kent Fleming, 73, passed away May 24, 2022 in Chino Valley, Arizona. He would be the first to say he had a great life. Born in Lynwood, California, Florian grew up in Orange, California. He graduated from Villa Park High School in 1969.

Florian served in the Army in Germany during Vietnam. He started running heavy equipment, then he started his own company, Fleming Tractor Service (FTS), and moved to Riverside, CA for many years.

We moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in 2005 and bought a dump truck, best move ever. He enjoyed meeting all the people he worked for and hauled materials for. He made some good friends.

We had the chance to do a lot of RV traveling, Best Times. He had time to work on his muscle cars and go-fast toys. He was motivated and knowledgeable in life.

Florian is survived by long-time other half Barbara Aldrete, daughters Jennifer Shafer (Jacob and grandson Joshua), Jessica Fleming and Christin Aldrete, sisters Kathy and Michele (Tim), brother Jim (Dawn), and several nieces and nephews.

We will have a remembrance memorial at our home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.; if you knew Florian, stop on by. As nephew Jeremy (he took over the FTS dump truck) said, Florian could be a little cantankerous.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries