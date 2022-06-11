Obituary: Florian Kent Fleming
Florian Kent Fleming, 73, passed away May 24, 2022 in Chino Valley, Arizona. He would be the first to say he had a great life. Born in Lynwood, California, Florian grew up in Orange, California. He graduated from Villa Park High School in 1969.
Florian served in the Army in Germany during Vietnam. He started running heavy equipment, then he started his own company, Fleming Tractor Service (FTS), and moved to Riverside, CA for many years.
We moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in 2005 and bought a dump truck, best move ever. He enjoyed meeting all the people he worked for and hauled materials for. He made some good friends.
We had the chance to do a lot of RV traveling, Best Times. He had time to work on his muscle cars and go-fast toys. He was motivated and knowledgeable in life.
Florian is survived by long-time other half Barbara Aldrete, daughters Jennifer Shafer (Jacob and grandson Joshua), Jessica Fleming and Christin Aldrete, sisters Kathy and Michele (Tim), brother Jim (Dawn), and several nieces and nephews.
We will have a remembrance memorial at our home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.; if you knew Florian, stop on by. As nephew Jeremy (he took over the FTS dump truck) said, Florian could be a little cantankerous.
Information provided by the family.
