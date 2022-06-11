Obituary: Ann Marie (Pendleton) Hoaglund
Ann Marie (Pendleton) Hoaglund, born March 26, 1931, passed away in her sleep the evening of Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt.
She leaves behind her children Richard A. and his wife Catharine M. Hoaglund; Nancy (Hoaglund) Anderson and her husband David Lessard; her grandchildren Bob, Bill, and John Anderson of Massachusetts and Rhode Island; her sister Virginia (Pendleton) DiPerrio of Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, in both Prescott and in Central Massachusetts, her home state. Her beloved husband, Robert A. Hoaglund, passed away on October 28, 1981.
She and her family loved the beach, first on Cape Cod and later in Wells, Maine, where they had a summer home.
Our mother was one-of-a-kind, with an infectious laugh and a cheerful manner. She will be missed by her many, many friends and, of course, by her devoted family. She has donated her body to science and we will have a memorial service at the time she is returned to us.
Information provided by the family.
