Obituary: Alice Jean (Rissi) O’Brien
Alice Jean (Rissi) O’Brien passed away peaceful on June 1, 2022. Her bright eyes, big hugs, huge smile, quick wit sense of humor, and loving affection were felt by those who lives she touched.
Born April 26, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, Alice was the middle daughter of five children born to Henri and Jane (Blyth) Rissi. She married the love of her life, Ernest A. O’Brien, on June 21, 1952 in Pasadena, California, and together they raised five children in Southern California before moving to Prescott, Arizona in 1995.
In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, Alice became successful first in Avon, then Real Estate. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Parish of Prescott, Arizona, where she volunteered many hours of her personal time for devotional novenas. A world traveler she enjoyed friends from far and wide. The family will always remember her as a giving heart and a main stay of the family.
Alice is survived by her brother Bud Rissi, daughters Sharon O’Brien, Maryjane Davis, and sons Daniel, Randolph, and Tom. In addition, she enjoyed 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Now she joins her beloved husband dancing and singing in eternity.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Alice at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Prescott National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
