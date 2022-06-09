Adoption Spotlight: Carlos
Originally Published: June 9, 2022 7:59 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, January 6, 2022 7:51 PM
Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
