Prescott Salvation Army providing vital heat relief to local neighbors in need Walker Day, Walker Fire’s biggest fundraiser of the year, scheduled in June Election lawsuit legally, factually flawed, lawyer says Yavapai County sheriff who operated boat drunk gets off probation early MatForce leader earns national award for efforts to expand drug abuse prevention in Arizona Gas prices jump, knocking on $5 per gallon PVPD issues 37 speeding tickets in 4 hours on Highway 69 between Truwood, Glassford Hill Paulden man sentenced to prison for vehicular manslaughter, numerous other counts NTSB: Broken rail probably caused Arizona train derailment White House touts ‘robust’ Arizona economy; critics call that half the picture

Adoption Spotlight: Carlos

Carlos. (Courtesy)

Carlos. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 9, 2022 7:59 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, January 6, 2022 7:51 PM

Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

