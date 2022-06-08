YCCHS to participate in Arizona Sonshine free health care clinic: June 16 and 17

Yavapai County Community Health Services will be participating in the 7th Annual Arizona Sonshine event on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

Registration is from 7 a.m. to 1 pm both days. Services will be provided on a first come, first-served basis. Those services will include: dental care (limited availability), eye exams/glasses (limited availability), health coaching, diabetes education, naturopathic medicine, immunizations/vaccinations, school physicals/medical screenings and mental health services. Child care for those up to age 12 will be provided for those receiving services.

For more information, visit www.ArizonaSonshine.org.

—The Daily Courier