Obituary: Juanita Joyce DeHerrera Rodriguez

Juanita Joyce DeHerrera Rodriguez, of Avondale, Arizona, passed away May 12, 2022 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Prescott, Arizona, to Joe J. DeHerrera and Aurora O. DeHerrera.

Juanita was a homemaker. She was loving and giving to others in need. Juanita always put everyone else before herself. Juanita loved her grandpups so much and she called herself the “Dog’s Grandma,” even her only grandson called her “Dog’s Grandma.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe J. DeHerrera and Aurora O. DeHerrera, and by Greg P. DeHerrera.

She is survived by daughter Bonnie Joyce Rodriguez, sister Bella G. DeHerrera, grandson Juan Mateo Sandoval, brother Joseph J. DeHerrera, and son-in-law Juan M. Sandoval Jr.

A Memorial Service will be June 9 with a Viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., and Rosary from 7 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 W. Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-445-1881. Mass will be the following day, June 10 at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-445-3141.

Information provided by the family.