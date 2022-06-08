Obituary: Juanita Joyce DeHerrera Rodriguez
Juanita Joyce DeHerrera Rodriguez, of Avondale, Arizona, passed away May 12, 2022 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Prescott, Arizona, to Joe J. DeHerrera and Aurora O. DeHerrera.
Juanita was a homemaker. She was loving and giving to others in need. Juanita always put everyone else before herself. Juanita loved her grandpups so much and she called herself the “Dog’s Grandma,” even her only grandson called her “Dog’s Grandma.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe J. DeHerrera and Aurora O. DeHerrera, and by Greg P. DeHerrera.
She is survived by daughter Bonnie Joyce Rodriguez, sister Bella G. DeHerrera, grandson Juan Mateo Sandoval, brother Joseph J. DeHerrera, and son-in-law Juan M. Sandoval Jr.
A Memorial Service will be June 9 with a Viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., and Rosary from 7 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 W. Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-445-1881. Mass will be the following day, June 10 at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-445-3141.
Information provided by the family.
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- PANT rescues 18-month-old baby amid fentanyl, meth stash at Dewey residence, and arrests pair
- Chains dragging from vehicles cause small wildfires over the weekend, YCSO reports
- Summer Concert Series fully back on Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for 2022
- Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week
- Prescott man arrested for firing shotgun into wife’s unoccupied vehicle on West Gurley Street
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: