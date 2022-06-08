Obituary: Harold A. Bechma

Harold A. Bechman passed away peacefully at his home in Prescott, Arizona, on June 6, 2022. He lived in Prescott for over 25 years. Harold was born in 1934 in Franklin, Indiana.

Harold was a beloved father, husband, and proud businessman whom loved to help local, national, or international clients with his business acumen.

An informal gathering at La Fuentes on Saturday, June 11, will be held in his memory.