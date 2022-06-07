Obituary: Sandra Lorraine Janes

Sandra Lorraine Janes went to be with her Lord on May 27, 2022. She was born in New Paris, Ohio on Sept. 3, 1942.

Sandra had one son, Scott Keilman. She moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1984 to raise her son as a single parent. She started working for Yavapai County Government as an Administration Assistant, soon she was appointed by Presiding Judge James Hancock as the first Jury Commissioner of Yavapai County. It was he who gave her the nickname “Sammie.”

In 1987 Sammie met her second husband Fred; they were married on July 18, 1987 and they lived in her dream home in Prescott National Forest. Sammie had many friends while working for the county and also at church. Sammie is survived by her husband, Fred, whom she dearly loved, her son Scott and his wife Brenda and their two daughters, Katie and Alleson, also her brother James Conder and sister Welby Ann. She had three step-children, Yvonne, Yvette and Robert Janes and his wife Leah, and two step-grandchildren, Keil Janes and Karina Bondelid.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prescott Life Church, 2000 North Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Prescott Life Church Pantry. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



