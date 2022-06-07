Obituary: Sandra Lorraine Janes
Sandra Lorraine Janes went to be with her Lord on May 27, 2022. She was born in New Paris, Ohio on Sept. 3, 1942.
Sandra had one son, Scott Keilman. She moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1984 to raise her son as a single parent. She started working for Yavapai County Government as an Administration Assistant, soon she was appointed by Presiding Judge James Hancock as the first Jury Commissioner of Yavapai County. It was he who gave her the nickname “Sammie.”
In 1987 Sammie met her second husband Fred; they were married on July 18, 1987 and they lived in her dream home in Prescott National Forest. Sammie had many friends while working for the county and also at church. Sammie is survived by her husband, Fred, whom she dearly loved, her son Scott and his wife Brenda and their two daughters, Katie and Alleson, also her brother James Conder and sister Welby Ann. She had three step-children, Yvonne, Yvette and Robert Janes and his wife Leah, and two step-grandchildren, Keil Janes and Karina Bondelid.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prescott Life Church, 2000 North Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Prescott Life Church Pantry. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 31, 2022
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- PANT rescues 18-month-old baby amid fentanyl, meth stash at Dewey residence, and arrests pair
- Yavapai County reports 270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in past week
- Summer Concert Series fully back on Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for 2022
- Chains dragging from vehicles cause small wildfires over the weekend, YCSO reports
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: