Obituary: Paul Tarleton Buethe
Paul Tarleton Buethe, 87, born in Nebraska on March 11, 1935, passed May 9, 2022.
Growing up Paul lost his father at the age of 4. At age 6, he would listen when his sister would get piano lessons and when the instructor left, he would go and play what he heard.
Paul served as a Sergeant in the USMC from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War and was trained as an electrician. He was a self-taught engineer during a time when engineers were in great demand. He worked at Osborn Products in Phoenix, Arizona, a machine shop from 1964 to 1997 as the Plant Superintendent until he retired at the age of 62. During his time at Osborn Products, he was proud to have been involved in projects that created parts for NASA, including parts that went into the Saturn V rockets and thread screws used in the big telescopes. He and Tom Osborn, the owner, became the best of friends.
Paul used his VA benefits to learn how to fly, being taught by Tom Osborn, and was certified for Commercial Flight.
Paul loved animals, especially wolves, and owned a 185-pound hybrid and a 145-pound Arctic wolf hybrid. He donated to several wolf sanctuaries and had the privilege to visit one due to his generous donations.
Paul spent his last days at his home of 13 years in Chino Valley, Arizona, about 100 miles north of Phoenix after his first retirement home/cabin that he built in Mountainaire, Arizona.
Paul is survived by two sons, Kevin, and Curt (Kathy); and one daughter, Dawn; three grandchildren, Maia (Matt), Samantha, and Amanda; nine great grandchildren, Ariana, Aroura, Aaron/Reaver, Andrew, Adam, Angel, Amanda, Alex and Riley.
Information provided by the family.
