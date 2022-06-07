Obituary: Paul Tarleton Buethe

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona's 1st probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County Chino Valley Chamber now accepting parade applications for Territorial Days Deadline set for write-in candidate paperwork in Chino Valley Wilton Brands issues allergy alert on possible presence of undeclared milk in two Sprinkles products Police Chief Bob Ticer not naïve about challenges with keeping community safe Two of 4 CFDs assessing taxes in Prescott Valley plan modest increases on property owners College debt relief plan could mean $111.9 million for 10,000 in Arizona House GOP seeks school funding revamp, voucher expansion Arizona officers' inaction during drowning spurs probe Chino Valley Food Bank serves community, nearly back to normal in wake of COVID

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Paul Tarleton Buethe

Paul Tarleton Buethe

Paul Tarleton Buethe

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 3 p.m.

Paul Tarleton Buethe, 87, born in Nebraska on March 11, 1935, passed May 9, 2022.

Growing up Paul lost his father at the age of 4. At age 6, he would listen when his sister would get piano lessons and when the instructor left, he would go and play what he heard.

Paul served as a Sergeant in the USMC from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War and was trained as an electrician. He was a self-taught engineer during a time when engineers were in great demand. He worked at Osborn Products in Phoenix, Arizona, a machine shop from 1964 to 1997 as the Plant Superintendent until he retired at the age of 62. During his time at Osborn Products, he was proud to have been involved in projects that created parts for NASA, including parts that went into the Saturn V rockets and thread screws used in the big telescopes. He and Tom Osborn, the owner, became the best of friends.

Paul used his VA benefits to learn how to fly, being taught by Tom Osborn, and was certified for Commercial Flight.

Paul loved animals, especially wolves, and owned a 185-pound hybrid and a 145-pound Arctic wolf hybrid. He donated to several wolf sanctuaries and had the privilege to visit one due to his generous donations.

Paul spent his last days at his home of 13 years in Chino Valley, Arizona, about 100 miles north of Phoenix after his first retirement home/cabin that he built in Mountainaire, Arizona.

Paul is survived by two sons, Kevin, and Curt (Kathy); and one daughter, Dawn; three grandchildren, Maia (Matt), Samantha, and Amanda; nine great grandchildren, Ariana, Aroura, Aaron/Reaver, Andrew, Adam, Angel, Amanda, Alex and Riley.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries