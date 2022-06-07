OFFERS
Obituary: Linda Marie Dera (Baca)

Linda Marie Dera (Baca). (Courtesy)

Linda Marie Dera (Baca). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 9:20 p.m.

On the evening of May 31, 2022, Linda Marie Dera (Baca), of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away at the age of 71 in Prescott, Arizona.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Rosario; sister Gloria, brothers Manny and Doug, and her daughter Marcella. She is survived by her children, Reina of Prescott Valley, Santiago of Phoenix and Juan of Prescott Valley; her brothers, Ray and Rudy; her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Linda was born in Prescott, Arizona, in April 1951 and chose to never leave the town she loved. Linda was always willing to lend a helping hand to her friends and family when needed. She could always bring a smile to your face with her witty replies. She also thoroughly enjoyed her time working at Yavapai Casino and all the friends she made there. She spent her free time talking/FaceTiming her brothers and family, watching videos on TikTok but mostly loved spending time with her kids and Grandchildren. Life is too short and we never have enough time, However we can take comfort in knowing Linda was welcomed home and is now catching up with those she lost too soon.

She was loved by so many and will be immensely missed but always with us.

A Visitation will be held for Linda at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with a Rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with a Graveside Service at Mt. View Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information provided by the funeral home.

