For Your Safety: Mass shootings, what can we do?

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults After Uvalde, Arizona schools balance hard and soft deterrents to attacks 1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies Journey to Scripps National Spelling Bee is ‘dream come true’ for 11-year-old Prescott girl Walker Fire Department’s all-volunteer unit has stood at the ready for 55 years Group prepared to fight ‘red flag’ gun law if governor revives bill Summer Concert Series fully back on Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for 2022 PNF to reopen office lobbies for in-person customer service

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Mass shootings, what can we do?

Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. (Jae C. Hong/AP file)

Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. (Jae C. Hong/AP file)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: June 6, 2022 5:06 p.m.

Per my years of experience, I, sadly, do not see a sure way to stop the ruthless and senseless mass shootings. Can we do anything, though? I say, yes. First, the problems and then a solution to them.

After any shooting incident, all we hear is the cry for gun control. Are proponents talking about legally purchased firearms or the tons of illegal firearms regularly smuggled across our southern border? Or perhaps the millions of unregistered firearms floating around the country? Background checks and banning assault rifles ... absolutely, yes! How do we guard against the individual who goes off the rails a year after legally buying a firearm though, with no prior evidence of possible criminal intent? Assault rifle control, great! Generalized gun control, not the answer.

Mental Health monitoring. How do we isolate the potential problem people out of the thousands of folks suffering from mental health issues? Is there a foolproof method to apply to the masses? I think not. Remember, of all of the people who own firearms or suffer from a mental health issue, 99% never shoot anyone!

So what can be done? We appear to live in a broken society with a cowboy-style “shoot ’em up” approach to many things. Watch our movies sometime and you will see violence is omnipresent. Gun control and mental health approaches are long-term projects that may derail some of the potential mass shootings months, or years, from now. But what can we do now … as in “today”?

My advice is summed up in the statement “If you see something, say something!” Many mass shooters have provided ample evidence of their intent days before they do the crime. They talk about doing it, they Facebook their intent, email frightening statements, etc. What is normally done about these clues by those who see or hear them? Nothing! These criminals frequently telegraph their plans to others as they seek notoriety and attention. It appears to be rare that they are reported.

Gun control = too late for a quick fix. Mental health monitoring = do we have a failsafe formula to use to identify all potential criminals? No quick fix here either.

If you detect frightening potential problems in another, say something! We can become our own protectors to a degree. Remember, situational awareness and if you see something, say something. These skills may help stop crime before it even starts.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries