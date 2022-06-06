For Your Safety: Mass shootings, what can we do?

Per my years of experience, I, sadly, do not see a sure way to stop the ruthless and senseless mass shootings. Can we do anything, though? I say, yes. First, the problems and then a solution to them.

After any shooting incident, all we hear is the cry for gun control. Are proponents talking about legally purchased firearms or the tons of illegal firearms regularly smuggled across our southern border? Or perhaps the millions of unregistered firearms floating around the country? Background checks and banning assault rifles ... absolutely, yes! How do we guard against the individual who goes off the rails a year after legally buying a firearm though, with no prior evidence of possible criminal intent? Assault rifle control, great! Generalized gun control, not the answer.

Mental Health monitoring. How do we isolate the potential problem people out of the thousands of folks suffering from mental health issues? Is there a foolproof method to apply to the masses? I think not. Remember, of all of the people who own firearms or suffer from a mental health issue, 99% never shoot anyone!

So what can be done? We appear to live in a broken society with a cowboy-style “shoot ’em up” approach to many things. Watch our movies sometime and you will see violence is omnipresent. Gun control and mental health approaches are long-term projects that may derail some of the potential mass shootings months, or years, from now. But what can we do now … as in “today”?

My advice is summed up in the statement “If you see something, say something!” Many mass shooters have provided ample evidence of their intent days before they do the crime. They talk about doing it, they Facebook their intent, email frightening statements, etc. What is normally done about these clues by those who see or hear them? Nothing! These criminals frequently telegraph their plans to others as they seek notoriety and attention. It appears to be rare that they are reported.

Gun control = too late for a quick fix. Mental health monitoring = do we have a failsafe formula to use to identify all potential criminals? No quick fix here either.

If you detect frightening potential problems in another, say something! We can become our own protectors to a degree. Remember, situational awareness and if you see something, say something. These skills may help stop crime before it even starts.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.