Pets of the Week: Gilligan’s Island castaways (Catty Shack)

The Castaways are almost ready for their new homes! This lively group will be spayed/neutered June 8-9. Then after some R&R will be ready to go.

Four of the six are still available — Skipper, Mary Ann, Thurston and Ginger. If interested in any of this “crew,” please send an inquiry to Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.