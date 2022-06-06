Pet of the Week: Tyr (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Tyr is a 5-year-old, neutered tabby male. His owner had to move and was not able to take him. He is shy at first but once he warms up, he is a very sweet lap cat who absolutely loves attention!

To meet Tyr, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.