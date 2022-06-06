Pet of the Week: Milo (United Animal Friends)

Milo is a handsome 4-year-old who has lost two guardians in his short life. We are hoping to find him a “fur-ever” home free of additional stress.

He is used to being an only pet, so a home without children or other cats would be his best living situation. Once he trusts you, Milo will be a fantastic and loving companion. He will be more affectionate and playful when he settles into his new environment.

Milo is a large Russian Blue who is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

If think you have the perfect home for Milo, please fill out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.

To learn more about Milo, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.