Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults After Uvalde, Arizona schools balance hard and soft deterrents to attacks 1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies Journey to Scripps National Spelling Bee is ‘dream come true’ for 11-year-old Prescott girl Walker Fire Department’s all-volunteer unit has stood at the ready for 55 years Group prepared to fight ‘red flag’ gun law if governor revives bill Summer Concert Series fully back on Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for 2022 PNF to reopen office lobbies for in-person customer service

Pet of the Week: Kobe (Yavapai Humane Society)

Kobe is a 1.5-year-old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull mix. (Courtesy image)

Kobe is a 1.5-year-old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull mix. (Courtesy image)

Originally Published: June 6, 2022 5:21 p.m.

Kobe is a 1.5-year-old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull mix who’s been with us since October! He’s ready for his very own home sweet home and a “fur-ever” family who will love him as much as he will love them!

He’s a very energetic playful dog who loves attention and treats. He could use help with his leash skills and some basic obedience training! He’s very excitable and will do best going home to an active adopter who can provide plenty of daily exercise and mental stimulation. He knows “sit” and “paw” and is eager to learn more and please his people! If you have other dogs, we would like to have a positive meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

For more information and pictures of Kobe and all the available animals, visit yavapaihumane.org. Please call 928-445-2666 to schedule an appointment to meet Kobe today!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

