Pet of the Week: Kobe (Yavapai Humane Society)

Kobe is a 1.5-year-old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull mix who’s been with us since October! He’s ready for his very own home sweet home and a “fur-ever” family who will love him as much as he will love them!

He’s a very energetic playful dog who loves attention and treats. He could use help with his leash skills and some basic obedience training! He’s very excitable and will do best going home to an active adopter who can provide plenty of daily exercise and mental stimulation. He knows “sit” and “paw” and is eager to learn more and please his people! If you have other dogs, we would like to have a positive meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

For more information and pictures of Kobe and all the available animals, visit yavapaihumane.org. Please call 928-445-2666 to schedule an appointment to meet Kobe today!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.