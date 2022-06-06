Firefighters work toward containment of Watermelon Fire as I-17 reopens east of Sedona

Firefighters halted progress of the Watermelon Fire near milepost 303 on Interstate 17 east of Sedona and are working toward containment of the 25- to 30-acre wildfire, the Arizona Emergency Information Network reported Sunday night, June 6.

North and southbound traffic on I-17 near the wildfire had been shut down for hours, but the interstate reopened at about 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say an RV fire sparked the wildfire.

For more information about traffic conditions on I-17, visit az511.com/region/All.