Firefighters work toward containment of Watermelon Fire as I-17 reopens east of Sedona

This map roughly shows the stretch of Interstate 17 that was impacted by the Watermelon Fire, east of Sedona. It has since reopened. (Google Maps image)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 6, 2022 9:50 p.m.

Firefighters halted progress of the Watermelon Fire near milepost 303 on Interstate 17 east of Sedona and are working toward containment of the 25- to 30-acre wildfire, the Arizona Emergency Information Network reported Sunday night, June 6.

North and southbound traffic on I-17 near the wildfire had been shut down for hours, but the interstate reopened at about 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say an RV fire sparked the wildfire.

For more information about traffic conditions on I-17, visit az511.com/region/All.

