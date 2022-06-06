Chains dragging from vehicles cause small wildfires over the weekend, YCSO reports
With the 2022 wildfire season upon us, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies are reminding residents that a dragging chain from your vehicle can cause a wildfire and to watch for anything else that might ignite a spark.
At around 4:15 a.m. Friday, June 4, YCSO dispatch received a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) about a fire east of Highway 89 near mile marker (MM) 354.
“It should be noted that a similar fire was found just an hour prior at MM 340 and was extinguished by responding deputies and doused by fire personnel,” a YCSO news release reported.
When YCSO deputies arrived at the scene of the second fire, personnel helped DPS extinguish the flames and flare-ups using only what they had in their patrol vehicle — a fire extinguisher and a shovel.
“Deputies were able to control the fire to smoldering until an Ash Fork fire crew arrived and doused the remainder of the fire,” the release stated.
The fire was out by 7:44 a.m., but it had burned multiple yards of dry fuel and could have been far worse.
“Deputies determined the cause of the fire was likely due to dragging chains from a vehicle, which created sparks on the roadway that caused the dry grass to catch fire,” the release added.
YCSO deputies, Ash Fork Fire Department, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Kaibab Fire Department worked together to prevent the fire from getting out of control.
“In light of these preventable fires, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of inspecting your equipment to ensure chains are properly secured,” the release stated.
