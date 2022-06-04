Obituary: Joan Etta Ransom

Joan Etta Ransom, 86, passed away on May 24, 2022, in Rolling Hills Manor in Prescott, Arizona. Joan was born in Takoma Park, Maryland on May 9, 1936.

Joan moved to Prescott with her husband, Chuck, in 1985. She assisted her husband in moving Ransom International to Prescott, a company that Chuck founded.

In 1992, Joan took on running the company when Chuck passed away. In 2006 she sold the company to pursue a more relaxing life. She especially enjoyed photography and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Chuck” Ransom. Her daughter, Renee Carter, recently passed in August 2021.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Cheri Sheffield and son-in-law John Sheffield. Private grave site services will be held at Heritage Memorial Park where Joan will be laid to rest next to her late husband Chuck, along with her daughter Renee. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at Casa Sanchez Restaurant, 1459 W. Gurley St., Prescott, at 3 p.m., on Thursday, June 9. Please rsvp to lambchopaz@yahoo.com by Tuesday June 7.

The family wants to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff at Rolling Hills Manor and Maggie’s Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations in Joan’s name for her love for cats to Catty Shack Rescue (cattyshackrescue.org).

