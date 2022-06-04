OFFERS
Obituary: James Francis (Jim) Welp

James Francis (Jim) Welp. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 4, 2022 8:27 p.m.

James Francis (Jim) Welp, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Jim was born on June 21, 1932 in Bancroft, Iowa to Joseph Herman Welp II and Bernice (Wilhelmi) Welp. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Bancroft, and completed high school at St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from University of Iowa in 1956. In 1954, Jim and Margery (Ruth) Woolley began their marriage of 67 years.

Jim served two years in the U.S. Army, then began managing the Welp Feed Mill and Grain Elevator in Bancroft in 1958. His brothers, Don and Joey Welp, took care of the Welp Hatchery side of the business. All three brothers farmed their family land and over the next three decades, expanded operations of Welp, Inc. to become an international business. Jim retired in 1987.

Jim and his family moved from Algona, Iowa to Bancroft in 1961. He enjoyed playing baseball, football, and card games with his relatives, neighbors, and especially with his grandchildren. He loved giving kids rides on his motorized vehicles such as a scooter, tractor, truck, boat or camper. He was often involved with Bancroft community events such as Chamber of Commerce and Knights of Columbus pancake breakfasts, parades, picnics, and setting off July 4th fireworks.

After a few nomadic years traveling in an RV, Jim and Ruth settled in Prescott, Arizona, where Jim became an avid hiker. He frequently enjoyed treks with his hiking groups through the hills surrounding Prescott (or maybe it was the fun lunches after the hikes). They moved to Flagstaff in 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife, Margery (Ruth) Welp of Flagstaff, Arizona; and four children: Lorraine (Dennis) Kruse of Flagstaff, Arizona; Linda (John M.) Baker of Chicago, Illinois; James E. (Linda Ontko) Welp of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jeanette Asa, (Steven A. Jones) of Chicago, Illinois; daughter-in-law Cindy (Dickman) Welp of Sioux City, Iowa; 11 grandchildren: Audrey, Alex, Catherine, Gregory, Zachary, Gabriel, Imogene, Sam, Trevor, Madalyn and Tyler; three great-grandchildren: Monte, Tucker and Eloise.

Also surviving are Jim’s two brothers, Donald J. (Sarah) Welp of Estes Park, Colorado; and Joseph H, Welp III (Bonnie) of Tucson, Arizona.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, Joseph H. Welp II; his mother, Bernice Welp; his sister, Diane Lensing; and his son, Steven J. Welp.

Rest in Peace, Husband, Dad, Gramps and Great-Grandpa. Perhaps heaven has pecan pie.

Please post any condolences for the family or anecdotes about Jim that you’d like to share under his obituary page on www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

Memorial donations in James F. Welp’s name may be made to: Macular Degeneration Research at http://donate.brightfocus.org/mdr/donate or mailed to Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Information provided by the family.

