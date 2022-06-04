Obituary: George H. ‘Mr. Mac’ McMullen
George H. “Mr. Mac” McMullen was born in Prescott, Arizona, on Oct. 28, 1937 to Herschel and Dorothy McMullen. He passed away April 2, 2022.
George graduated from Prescott High School and NAU. He returned to Prescott to teach auto-mechanics at the High School. In 1978 he moved his family to Gold Beach, Oregon, where he went to work for Coos Curry Electric.
George is survived by his wife Judy (Bullock), son Brian McMullen (Tammi), grandsons Finley and Cian, and granddaughter Mariah. He is also survived by his sister Muffy Valley and brother-in-law Michael Meehan, along with many cousins.
There will be no services. Contributions to Parkinson’s Research.
Information provided by the family.
