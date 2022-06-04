Obituary: Betty Lou Coutts

Betty Lou Coutts, 83, passed away on May 30, 2022. Betty was born in Texas on October 6, 1938. After the death of her birth mother, Betty was adopted by the McElroy family. She was raised in Phoenix with two sisters. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1958.

Betty met her husband on a blind date. Two years later they were married and went on to have three children, Robert “Craig”, Lori, and Linda. Bob and Betty raised their family in Flagstaff and were long term members of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Betty worked in the cafeteria at Flagstaff High School for 19 years. Following her retirement, she joined Bob in their insurance agency, Coutts and Associates, until they fully retired in 2004. They relocated to Prescott Valley and have been active community members of The Villages of Lynx Creek for 17 years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Coila Mae McElroy; siblings, Donna and Joyce.

Betty will be missed by her husband of 63 years, three children, five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the family’s request. Memorial donations can be made to Margaret T. Morris Center, 878 Sunset Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86305.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Margaret T. Morris Center and Maggie’s Hospice for their care and compassion.

Information provided by the family.