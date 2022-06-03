Transformative year: Black coaches now lead 50% of NBA teams

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PANT rescues 18-month-old baby amid fentanyl, meth stash at Dewey residence, and arrests pair DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17 Update: State spelling winner from Prescott eliminated in finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee Granville Elementary will have an exclusive new bus access route for 2022-23 school year Contract for ballot-tracking service fails to get Yavapai County supervisors’ OK Lawyer: Secretary of State, not AG, should, by law, draft election procedures manual Yavapai County supervisors move forward with budget that includes $23M in increased employee costs Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to run model trains this weekend at Prescott Gateway Mall Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme Chino Valley Police to hold Coffee with a Cop June 29

Subscribe Now
Friday, June 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Transformative year: Black coaches now lead 50% of NBA teams
NBA

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, speaks with coach Ime Udoka during NBA basketball practice in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, speaks with coach Ime Udoka during NBA basketball practice in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2022 1:26 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries