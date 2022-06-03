Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PANT rescues 18-month-old baby amid fentanyl, meth stash at Dewey residence, and arrests pair DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17 Update: State spelling winner from Prescott eliminated in finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee Granville Elementary will have an exclusive new bus access route for 2022-23 school year Contract for ballot-tracking service fails to get Yavapai County supervisors’ OK Lawyer: Secretary of State, not AG, should, by law, draft election procedures manual Yavapai County supervisors move forward with budget that includes $23M in increased employee costs Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to run model trains this weekend at Prescott Gateway Mall Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme Chino Valley Police to hold Coffee with a Cop June 29

Subscribe Now
Friday, June 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

Trader Robert Greason works on the floor, Friday, June 3, 2022. U.S. stocks fell broadly Friday and pulled major indexes into the red for the week as Wall Street focused on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Trader Robert Greason works on the floor, Friday, June 3, 2022. U.S. stocks fell broadly Friday and pulled major indexes into the red for the week as Wall Street focused on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2022 5:30 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries