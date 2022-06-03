DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
CAMP VERDE – A Mesa man was killed Saturday, May 28, in a collision on Interstate 17, and the Department of Public Safety is asking for help in the investigation.
The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 302, according to DPS, north of the interchange with State Route 179. The driver of a gold Saturn Vue, identified as 19-year-old Charles Mann, died from injuries he sustained in the collision. A passenger, Taylor Ross, 19, of Chandler, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The collision occurred around 1:10 a.m.
Law enforcement is seeking information on what led up to the collision. DPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw other vehicles involved with the Saturn before or after the incident to contact a tip line at 602-644-5805 or anonymously at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=1202.
Information provided by the Department of Public Safety.
